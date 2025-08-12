Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,820.33.

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,905.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,973.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,895.20. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,494.00 and a 1 year high of $2,075.92.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

