Core Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Core Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.36.

NYSE O opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 570.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.59%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

