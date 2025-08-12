Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $170.14 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 110.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 808,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

