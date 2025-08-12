Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,547 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Tetra Tech worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 259.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

