Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $999,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,997,000 after purchasing an additional 200,622 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 410,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $440.54 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $500.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.