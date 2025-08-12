Enhancing Capital LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Enhancing Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

Shares of ULTA opened at $498.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $523.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.40.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

