Trillium Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Trane Technologies makes up 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $42,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after acquiring an additional 221,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,908,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $428.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $435.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $476.18.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

