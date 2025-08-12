Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc Has $244,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VYM opened at $135.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

