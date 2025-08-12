Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 7,812 Shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $70,254,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $2,645,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,698,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,024,000 after purchasing an additional 90,788 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 15.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,226,000 after purchasing an additional 105,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $130.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $150.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial cut Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $8,538,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 279,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,206,523.16. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.67, for a total value of $802,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,264,478.41. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,215,535 shares of company stock valued at $500,468,909 over the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
