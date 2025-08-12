S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $556.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $526.28 and its 200-day moving average is $511.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $566.42.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.69.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

