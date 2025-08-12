AGF Management Ltd. Sells 23,396 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,396 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 422,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MetLife

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.