Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Xylem Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE XYL opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

