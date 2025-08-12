Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,517,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

