American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho set a $116.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

