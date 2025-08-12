Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Corpay by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Trading Up 0.7%

CPAY stock opened at $303.77 on Tuesday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.02 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $356.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 target price on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.33.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

