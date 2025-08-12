Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,046,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,535,000 after purchasing an additional 438,446 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FITB

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.