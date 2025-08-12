AGF Management Ltd. Buys 4,177 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $30,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after acquiring an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after acquiring an additional 489,916 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA opened at $382.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.76 and its 200 day moving average is $350.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.69.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

