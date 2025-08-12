iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.0% of Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

