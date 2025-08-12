Maia Wealth LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Maia Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 47.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software
In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.43.
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
