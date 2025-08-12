HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 977,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,765 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $183,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after buying an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,940,883,000 after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,160 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,265,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,631,000 after acquiring an additional 346,946 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,949,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $743,118,000 after purchasing an additional 229,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

