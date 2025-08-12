Annandale Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.6% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,108.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,070 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,588,000 after purchasing an additional 727,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,076,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,467,000 after purchasing an additional 649,341 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,252,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,872,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.