Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,807 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,630. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.4%

RCL stock opened at $302.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $150.33 and a one year high of $355.91. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

