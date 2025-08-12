Sherwood Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sherwood Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 33.1% of Sherwood Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $34,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,752,000 after buying an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,815,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

