Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,305.15 and last traded at $1,309.09, with a volume of 262454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,320.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,953.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,163.14.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,649.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,788.07.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. The trade was a 34.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,767.82, for a total transaction of $10,624,598.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,492,399.16. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,247,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

