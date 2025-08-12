Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,138.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after buying an additional 216,011 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 272,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,643,000 after buying an additional 139,176 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 348.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $695.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $663.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $605.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $705.26. The firm has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.