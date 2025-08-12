Anfield Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,370 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,063,000 after purchasing an additional 293,442 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,975,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,930,000 after purchasing an additional 230,924 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,799,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after purchasing an additional 587,068 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,678,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price objective on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.