Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Saiph Capital LLC

Saiph Capital LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 53,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 156,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 51,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a market cap of $200.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

