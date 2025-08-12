Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lessened by Finer Wealth Management Inc.

Finer Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,020,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,895,567,000 after acquiring an additional 453,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,411 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,398,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,949,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,831,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,006,000 after acquiring an additional 745,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

