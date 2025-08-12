Callan Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.72.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $303.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.