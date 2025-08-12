Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,832 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vistra by 275.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $200.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.90 and a 52 week high of $216.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 104.02% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $241.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price objective on Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.