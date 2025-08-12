Finer Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Finer Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE CVX opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

