Ariadne Wealth Management LP Sells 557 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Ariadne Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEMM. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 123,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEMM opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66.

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

