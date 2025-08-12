Financial Analysis: Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) versus Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ryvyl and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 3 0 3.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.31%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Ryvyl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ryvyl and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -49.47% -655.77% -14.58% Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 34.82% 60.53% 11.57%

Risk and Volatility

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.05 -$26.83 million ($8.52) -0.04 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.96 $2.18 billion $10.90 8.79

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

