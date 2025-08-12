Rock Creek Group LP Sells 5,633 Shares of Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO)

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its position in Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial comprises approximately 0.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,258,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,845 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 228,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the period. Finally, Arvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Arvin Capital Management LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTO. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. Rentokil Initial PLC has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

