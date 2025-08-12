Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires New Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,600. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock valued at $40,671,107 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $185.98 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.85%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

