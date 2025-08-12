LGT Group Foundation Invests $18.67 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,000. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.08% of VeriSign at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 34,326.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,980,000 after acquiring an additional 695,102 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in VeriSign by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 692,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,319,000 after acquiring an additional 504,748 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,271,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,746,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,844 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,097,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,062,000 after acquiring an additional 403,760 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,014,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $135,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,726. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,772 shares in the company, valued at $145,112,452.20. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,549 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $267.42 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.49 and a 52 week high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRSN

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.