LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Watsco were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,088,000 after purchasing an additional 82,977 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 814,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,118,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,970,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.17.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $415.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.01 and a 12-month high of $571.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.11.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.02%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

