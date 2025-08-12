Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys 5,229 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,164.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,091,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $240,991,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.61 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.75.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 12,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,961,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,702,552.80. The trade was a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.71, for a total value of $16,741,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 646,124,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,882,471,294.44. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,764,850 shares of company stock worth $410,591,012. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

