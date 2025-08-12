Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 4,489 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RITM. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RITM opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.25. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

