SouthState Corp Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SouthState Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 555,450.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.18 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 888.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.