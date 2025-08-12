Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 262.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $24,294,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $114.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

