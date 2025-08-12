Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 11,467 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.18 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

