SouthState Corp Has $262,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $995,000. LBP AM SA raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 116.1% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 302.9% during the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 40.2% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 166,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

