Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $237.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average of $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

