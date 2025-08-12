Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.4% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 2.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COR. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.83.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total value of $4,266,543.26. Following the sale, the chairman owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,237.71. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $290.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.48 and its 200 day moving average is $278.30. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

