Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,109,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.78. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

