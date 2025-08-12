Best Healthcare Stocks To Follow Today – August 9th

Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, and Salesforce are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—this includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device manufacturers, hospitals and clinics, and other health-related service providers. By investing in healthcare stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the financial performance of companies involved in drug development, medical treatments and health technologies. Their value can be driven by factors such as regulatory approvals, demographic trends and changes in healthcare policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,112,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,618,092. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.74. 10,146,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,404,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.82. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.09. 8,807,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,971,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.50. The company has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

