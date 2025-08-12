iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,849,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,677 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $366,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.7%

BATS:IEFA opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

