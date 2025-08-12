746 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.37%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

