AIA Group Ltd Acquires 10,158 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

